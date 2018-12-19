Dr. Joseph Bosley III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Bosley III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bosley III, MD
Dr. Joseph Bosley III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Bosley III works at
Dr. Bosley III's Office Locations
Medconsultants LLC2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 104, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 688-8820
WK Neurology Consultants2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 212-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extraordinarily compasionate and dedicated as a physician. My mother had a very rare cancer and after she sawfour other specialists Dr Bosley was the Dr who recognized how serious her condition was and he took action immediately even in the face of grate risk. He was brave and selfless and did everything in his power to help her. Dr Bosley is a great example of what a doctor should be.
About Dr. Joseph Bosley III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosley III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosley III works at
Dr. Bosley III has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosley III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosley III.
