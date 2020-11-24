See All Oncologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Joseph Boveri, MD

Oncology
3.3 (36)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Boveri, MD

Dr. Joseph Boveri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Boveri works at Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Boveri's Office Locations

    Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 408, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-7100
    Emory at Decatur Gynecologic Oncology
    5430 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dr. Boveri and his staff were very kind to me and walked me through my cancer scare with compassion. In 2018 I had a breast and ovary biopsy which were both negative, thankfully. I did not have a wait time issue at all.
    Nov 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Boveri, MD

    • Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1154397677
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Genl Hospital Harvard
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Boveri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boveri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boveri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boveri has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Boveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boveri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.