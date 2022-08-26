Dr. Bradfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD
Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Bradfield works at
Dr. Bradfield's Office Locations
-
1
Barranco Clinic160 E Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-1251
-
2
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 215, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-8808
-
3
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.175 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 421-4558
-
4
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradfield?
There’s a dissatisfied patient comment stating the doctor charged $500 plus Copay…the doctor himself did not. Most doctors offices have billetes that handle the financial aspect of your visits. I suggest you call the financial manager and voice your concerns to her/him. Reviews left on here should be to inform other prospective patients about the doctors professionalism, bed side manners, experience with the doctor himself. I’m considering him for my care and would like to know if he himself is a qualified physician.
About Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1841218153
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradfield works at
Dr. Bradfield has seen patients for Dizziness, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.