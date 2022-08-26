Overview of Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD

Dr. Joseph Bradfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Bradfield works at Barranco Clinic in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Haines City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.