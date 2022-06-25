See All Otolaryngologists in Ofallon, MO
Dr. Joseph Bradley, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Bradley, MD

Dr. Joseph Bradley, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Ofallon, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Bradley works at Sound Health Laryngology in Ofallon, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Paralysis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Health Laryngology
    4651 State Highway K, Ofallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 722-4545
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Medicine
    4921 Parkview Pl # 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Subglottic Tracheal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2022
    He is a wonderful Dr
    Cheryl zeh — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Bradley, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639330244
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital Midtown (Euhm)|Emory University School of Medicine
    • Barnes &amp; St Louis Chldns Hosp/Wash U|Washington University In St. Louis and Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo
    • Barnes Hosp/Washington University Medical School
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Vocal Cord Paralysis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

