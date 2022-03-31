Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD
Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Brigance works at
Dr. Brigance's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville PC201 Whitesport Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 881-5353
- 2 20 Hughes Rd Ste 101, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 881-5353
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigance?
Both my husband and myself are patients of Dr. Brigance. He is humorous, caring, and does not mind joking with you. Excellent knowledge in his profession. He is very people-oriented, and I felt from the first visit that I had known him for years! We absolutely love him! Best ear doctor in town to us! Highly recommend! Also, his facility is just about the cleanest doctor office and waiting room in town that I have set foot in!
About Dr. Joseph Brigance, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003094293
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brigance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brigance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brigance works at
Dr. Brigance has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brigance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brigance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brigance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.