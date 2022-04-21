Dr. Briskie Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Briskie Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Briskie Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 667 S River St Ste 201, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 823-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Briskie is a compassionate and very knowledgeable cardiologist. He makes you feel at ease and takes his time with you. I feel completely confident with him and actually enjoy my visits with him. He has all the diagnostic tools right at his practice and the staff is always pleasant.
About Dr. Joseph Briskie Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1548248396
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briskie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briskie Jr has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briskie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Briskie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briskie Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briskie Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briskie Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.