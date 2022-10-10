See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD

Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks works at Arizona Vulva Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
Dr. Claudia Chambers, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Vulva Clinic
    300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 265-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Paget's Extramammary Disease Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thrush
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vulvitis
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginal Gingival Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?

    Oct 10, 2022
    I am grateful to find Dr. Brooks, a GYN vulvar disease specialist. Two other Phoenix GYNs disregarded my symptoms of lichen planus. I was miserable with painful excoriation and ulcerations for years, and developed scarring before receiving accurate steroidal treatment. The only down-side is he accepts limited insurance plans; does not accept Medicare.
    — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brooks to family and friends

    Dr. Brooks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brooks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083642813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Phoenix Integrated Residency In Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks works at Arizona Vulva Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.