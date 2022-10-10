Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD
Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
Arizona Vulva Clinic300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 265-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful to find Dr. Brooks, a GYN vulvar disease specialist. Two other Phoenix GYNs disregarded my symptoms of lichen planus. I was miserable with painful excoriation and ulcerations for years, and developed scarring before receiving accurate steroidal treatment. The only down-side is he accepts limited insurance plans; does not accept Medicare.
About Dr. Joseph Brooks, MD
- Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Phoenix Integrated Residency In Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brooks speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
