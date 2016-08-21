Dr. Broujerdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD
Dr. Joseph Broujerdi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.


Surgical Arts of Beverly Hills Inc.9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1105, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 276-9200

Dr. Broujerdi I am a past patient in need of seeing you once again. I would appreciate someone calling me back on Monday August 22nd at (661) 376-5195. Thank you advance. Sincerely, Graciela Garcia


- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Broujerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broujerdi.
