Overview of Dr. Joseph Brown, DO

Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Southern Illinois University School Of Med



Dr. Brown works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.