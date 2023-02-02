Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Brown, DO
Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Southern Illinois University School Of Med
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brown was courteous, respectful and caring. He listened very well and explained my MRI images. He offered excellent advice and suggestions for treatment for my issues. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Joseph Brown, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Japanese
- 1235127648
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
