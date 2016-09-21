Dr. Joseph Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brown, MD
Dr. Joseph Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Locations
Ballad Health Medical Associates16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 304, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Brown is excellent. He shows compassion For his patients and he is a very caring person He spends time in the exam room to answer all your questions
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1356320881
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Dysphagia, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.