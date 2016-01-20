Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Brown, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Pikeville Medical Specialties5425 N Mayo Trl Ste 201, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 200-5353
Retina Consultants Inc331 Laidley St Ste 102, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 346-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you want the best eye dr ever then you need to see Dr. Brown! He is amazing! He explains everything that's going on with you an spends any amount of time with you to make sure you understand! He has a great personality, he treats me like part of the family! I love him so much an recommend him to anyone! I've been his patient for about 10 years an couldn't imagine going to any other Dr! He's the best there is!
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861466427
Education & Certifications
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.