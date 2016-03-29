See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, NC
Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO

Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Buglisi Jr works at Buglisi Eye Care in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buglisi Jr's Office Locations

    Buglisi Eye Care
    1021 HARGETT ST, Jacksonville, NC 28540 (910) 378-8131

  Onslow Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 29, 2016
    Dr Buglisi is a consumate professional. My cataract surgeries on both eyes were essentially non events...ten minute procedures , little post op discomfort with good vision within a day, and superb vision within two days.Could not have asked for a better experience or results.
    Ray R in Emerald Isle, NC — Mar 29, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO

    Ophthalmology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1083821789
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Joseph Buglisi Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buglisi Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buglisi Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buglisi Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buglisi Jr works at Buglisi Eye Care in Jacksonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Buglisi Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Buglisi Jr has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buglisi Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Buglisi Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buglisi Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buglisi Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buglisi Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

