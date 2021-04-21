Overview

Dr. Joseph Buie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Buie works at New Age Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.