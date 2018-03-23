See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Joseph Buran, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Buran, MD

Dr. Joseph Buran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Buran works at Orthopedic Surgery PC in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery PC
    1150 Youngs Rd Ste 107, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
McMurray's Test

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 23, 2018
    I’ve been a patient since f Dr Buran’s for a number of years . I’ve had both knees replaced and shoulder surgery . Everyone in the offfice from the front desk to the billing to the nursing staff and Dr Buran have been Wonderful to work with . I can’t say enough about how comfortable I felt through each experience . Thank you to all for providing exceptional care !
    Hamburg N.Y. — Mar 23, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Buran, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740293893
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Erie County Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Internal Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Joseph Buran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buran works at Orthopedic Surgery PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buran’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Buran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

