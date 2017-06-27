Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burckhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM
Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Burckhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burckhardt's Office Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Centers of America1414 Green Oak Terrace Ct Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burckhardt?
I highly recommend Dr burckhardt for any kind of foot problems, rather minor or major! He is a great doctor and does great at what he does! I have had at least 5 surgerys if not more! He is definitely your go to foot doctor! If I could use him now I would! Sadly I lost my privelage of being able to continue by not keeping my appointments! My fault! Hopefully i will be able to find a doctor that was just as good. I am very scared to use any other doctor to do any type of work on my feet!
About Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245217967
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burckhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burckhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burckhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burckhardt works at
Dr. Burckhardt has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burckhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burckhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burckhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burckhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burckhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.