Overview of Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM

Dr. Joseph Burckhardt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Burckhardt works at Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.