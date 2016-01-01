Dr. Burdowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Burdowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Burdowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Burdowski works at
Locations
-
1
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
-
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
3
New Milford Hospital21 Elm St, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (203) 739-7155Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Western Connecticut Medical Group - Cardiology111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burdowski?
About Dr. Joseph Burdowski, MD
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1831536275
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdowski works at
Dr. Burdowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.