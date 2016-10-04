Dr. Burgarino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Burgarino, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Burgarino, MD
Dr. Joseph Burgarino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Burgarino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Burgarino's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Psychiatric Hospital1220 Dewey Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53213 Directions (414) 219-5061
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burgarino?
I have seen several Dr's. Dr. BURGARINO was able to diagnose and treat me immediately! He is intelligent and extremely helpful explaining where your problem area is. Dr.Burgarino has a duel doctorate in neurological and psychiatric conditions. I would and have recommend him to friends and anyone who needs help.
About Dr. Joseph Burgarino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598829665
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgarino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burgarino works at
Dr. Burgarino has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgarino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgarino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgarino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.