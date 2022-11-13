Overview of Dr. Joseph Burnette, MD

Dr. Joseph Burnette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Burnette works at Middle Georgia Surgical in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.