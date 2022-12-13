Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buscema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Arizona Oncology Associates PC603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-0206Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Tucson Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr Buscema's for almost 4 1/2 years. He is excellent. He listens well, is always on top of my case, is compassionate, and has given me excellent care. His office is very well run and I always receive prompt, professional responses when I have needs or questions. His staff is upbeat, friendly, and knows me when I am in the office. I have only positive feelings towards Dr Buscema and his entire office staff. I highly recommend him!
- Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics
Dr. Buscema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buscema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buscema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buscema has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buscema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Buscema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buscema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buscema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buscema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.