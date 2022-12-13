See All Oncologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD

Oncology
4.7 (44)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD

Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Buscema works at Arizona Oncology in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Buscema's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Oncology Associates PC
    603 N Wilmot Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-0206
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buscema?

    Dec 13, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Buscema's for almost 4 1/2 years. He is excellent. He listens well, is always on top of my case, is compassionate, and has given me excellent care. His office is very well run and I always receive prompt, professional responses when I have needs or questions. His staff is upbeat, friendly, and knows me when I am in the office. I have only positive feelings towards Dr Buscema and his entire office staff. I highly recommend him!
    Ann Larrabee — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buscema to family and friends

    Dr. Buscema's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buscema

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891764502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buscema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buscema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buscema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buscema has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buscema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Buscema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buscema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buscema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buscema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Buscema, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.