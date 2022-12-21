Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co University So Calif Mc|University Of Southern California
Dr. Cabaret works at
Locations
Joseph A Cabaret, MD601 E Daily Dr Ste 228, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 576-9232Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cabaret truly cares about his patients and is easy to talk to. He does a great job of communicating with me about my concerns and treatment. My quality of life has definitely approved since I’ve been under his care. The front office staff is very friendly with great attitudes and is always willing to help. I highly recommend Dr Cabaret if you are looking for a pain management Doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co University So Calif Mc|University Of Southern California
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabaret has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabaret accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cabaret using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cabaret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabaret works at
Dr. Cabaret speaks Italian and Spanish.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabaret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabaret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabaret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabaret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.