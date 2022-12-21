See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (115)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles Co University So Calif Mc|University Of Southern California

Dr. Cabaret works at Joseph A Cabaret, MD in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Cabaret, MD
    601 E Daily Dr Ste 228, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 576-9232
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Guided Tissue Regeneration Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Cabaret truly cares about his patients and is easy to talk to. He does a great job of communicating with me about my concerns and treatment. My quality of life has definitely approved since I’ve been under his care. The front office staff is very friendly with great attitudes and is always willing to help. I highly recommend Dr Cabaret if you are looking for a pain management Doctor.
    Rich M. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Cabaret, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689600041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles Co University So Calif Mc|University Of Southern California
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
