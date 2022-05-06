Dr. Joseph Cabrera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cabrera, DPM
Dr. Joseph Cabrera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Keith Mobilia Dpm.pc2338 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 981-0100
Nursing Services Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7022Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Montclair Endocrine Associates119 Grove St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to 3 other doctors who brushed me off with meds and a boot. Dr Cabrera instead took the time and compassion to actually care about my situation. I have never met another doctor with such patience and understand. He actually listened and examined my injury. Took time to show me what’s wrong and possible situations that can correct it. If anyone needs a podiatrist I highly recommend him. The office is busy but they have an amazing system that makes it work. Best of all you have THE BEST PODIATRIST you can find that will actually care about you. Excellent bedside manner excellent compassion never found elsewhere on this island. Thank you Dr Cabrera!
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1861475972
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
