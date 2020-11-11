Overview

Dr. Joseph Cali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Cali works at UT Physicians Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Abdominal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.