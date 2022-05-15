Dr. Joseph Califano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Califano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Califano, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Califano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University School Of Med and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Califano works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 649-3312Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Millennium Physician Group400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 649-3312Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Califano?
My husband had a heart attack and was admitted to Physician’s Regional Hospital. Dr. Califano was called in at 4 am. He performed emergency surgery implanting 3 stints in my husband. My husband had lots of complications so he was in the hospital for 2 weeks and Dr. Califano checked on him daily…..sometimes twice daily., He is a true professional who is dedicated to his patients and his practice. I am so grateful that he took such great care of my husband insuring that he had a positive recovery!
About Dr. Joseph Califano, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1467404749
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Saint Louis University School Of Med
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Califano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Califano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Califano works at
Dr. Califano has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Califano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Califano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Califano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Califano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Califano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.