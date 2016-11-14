Overview of Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD

Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Camarata works at Office in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.