Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD

Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Camarata works at Office in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camarata's Office Locations

    2222 S 16th St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 435-0044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Bedsores
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2016
    Amazing care for my 91 year old grandma needing a tooth extraction!! The entire experience was delightful...phone calls, receptionist, sweet, sweet nurse and Dr. Camaraderie went above and beyond our highest bar. Grandma was the recipient of a generous random act of kindness from Dr. Camarata that was so timely and so very much appreciated. Recommended to all my friends.
    Overland Park, KS — Nov 14, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1700862810
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Camarata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camarata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camarata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camarata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camarata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camarata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camarata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camarata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

