Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD
Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Campanelli works at
Dr. Campanelli's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campanelli?
I saw Dr. Campanella for nosebleeds, that ranged from 3 - 6 hours with heavy bleeding. He explained everything he was going to do in great detail which I greatly appreciated. I have full confidence in him. I also found his physician assistant to be, what's the word - Awesome. I was seen within 10 minutes of check-in and was in and out very quickly.
About Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1487690749
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai MC|Cedars Sinai medical center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campanelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Campanelli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Campanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campanelli works at
Dr. Campanelli speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Campanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.