Dr. Joseph Camps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Camps, MD
Dr. Joseph Camps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Doctors' Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Camps works at
Dr. Camps' Office Locations
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 387-0158
Advanced Urology Institute - Perry333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 446-3843
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camps saved my life so I think he us five star plus
About Dr. Joseph Camps, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083678254
Education & Certifications
- U NC
- U NC
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camps has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Camps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camps.
