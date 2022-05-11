Overview of Dr. Joseph Candela, MD

Dr. Joseph Candela, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Candela works at Las Vegas Urology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.