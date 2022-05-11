Dr. Joseph Candela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Candela, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Las Vegas Urology7500 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6834Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The nurses are the best, most informative staff, thank you. Thanks to Dr. Candela for the procedure. Thank you for helping my husband.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1356436257
- Kaiser Permanente Mecial Center|Kaiser Permanente Medical School
Dr. Candela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candela accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Candela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candela has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Candela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Candela speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Candela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candela.
