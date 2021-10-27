See All Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Leawood, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD

Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Cannova works at Associated Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cannova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Plastic Surgeons
    11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-3329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 27, 2021
    I can't say enough good things about Dr Cannova and his nurse Alyssa. They made me feel comfortable and well taken care of throughout the process and after surgery. I have been to other places and no one has taken care of me like APS and Dr Cannova. I will definitely be back. Their med spa is also fantastic.
    Kelly Marchand — Oct 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225037732
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cannova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cannova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cannova works at Associated Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Cannova’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

