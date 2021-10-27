Overview of Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD

Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA



Dr. Cannova works at Associated Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.