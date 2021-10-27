Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD
Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Cannova works at
Dr. Cannova's Office Locations
Associated Plastic Surgeons11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-3329
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompCare
- CompPsych
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Savility
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr Cannova and his nurse Alyssa. They made me feel comfortable and well taken care of throughout the process and after surgery. I have been to other places and no one has taken care of me like APS and Dr Cannova. I will definitely be back. Their med spa is also fantastic.
About Dr. Joseph Cannova, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1225037732
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannova works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.