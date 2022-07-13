Dr. Joseph Caplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Caplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Caplan, and his staff are the best of the best. My stepfather has been seeing Dr. Caplan for over 12 years. If it were not for Dr. Caplan, and the entire staff at Cardiac Solutions, my stepfather would not be with us. Anyone who is seeking the very best in cardiac care, should check out Cardiac Solutions.
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Wadsworth
- Toronto Western Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Fellowship in Cardiology at Wadsworth VA Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
