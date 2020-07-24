Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caprioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD
Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Caprioli works at
Dr. Caprioli's Office Locations
-
1
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-9442
-
2
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-8021
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caprioli?
Dr. Caprioli has treated my glaucoma for 11 years. He is excellent by every method of evaluation. He is a wonderful person who is dedicated to vision preservation. He listens to the patient and answers all patient questions. He loves his work and enjoys people. I still have excellent vision and it is because of his management of my case. He has the healing hands of the best physician one can ever hope to meet. People come from all over the western US to have him care for their glaucoma. He is a world leader in glaucoma research and treatment.
About Dr. Joseph Caprioli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1417979584
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caprioli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caprioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caprioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caprioli works at
Dr. Caprioli has seen patients for Glaucoma, Blindness and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caprioli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Caprioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caprioli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caprioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caprioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.