Overview of Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO

Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Cardinale works at Joseph P Cardinale DO PC in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.