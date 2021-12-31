Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardinale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO
Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Cardinale works at
Dr. Cardinale's Office Locations
Joseph P. Cardinale D.o. PC879 S Arlington Ave Ste 2, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 657-1424
Holy Sprt Wnd Hlng Hyprbrc Ctr4033 Linglestown Rd Ste 3, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 724-6248
Holy Spirit Hospital Eac503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 972-7177
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cardiis a wonderful knowledgeable and superior general surgeon. He has operated on me 3 times and my recovery went well. He is teaching Residents his skill and if they are half as good as him they will be great surgeons. He listens to your concerns and proactively responds to them to put you at ease. I highly recommend him to anybody in need of surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Cardinale, DO
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardinale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardinale accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardinale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardinale has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardinale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.