Dr. Joseph Carmichael, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Carmichael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Division of Colon & Rectal Surgery333 City Blvd W Ste 850, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6254
Desert View Endoscopy Center LLC12595 Hesperia Rd Ste 100, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (888) 717-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent manner, obviously intelligent and projects an air of humble, yet certain confidence. He explains your case, what the plans are for treatment in a clear, easy to understand language. I feel like I am receiving the best care available and definitely respected as a person. Not a hint of arrogance rather one of humility and a deep respect for humanity and his profession.
About Dr. Joseph Carmichael, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmichael has seen patients for Constipation, Anal and Rectal Cancer, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmichael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmichael.
