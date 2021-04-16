Dr. Joseph Carragher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carragher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Carragher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Carragher, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Carragher works at
Locations
Charlotte Heart & Vascular Institute3340 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8094
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to full heartedly thank Dr. Carragher, Dr. Dibos, and the entire staff at the Heart Care Center of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte as they saved my life. What I thought was minor chest pain and that I might possibly need stents turned out to be a Nuclear Stress Test, followed by a Cardiac Cath and then an immediate Quadruple bypass and Coronary Endarterectomy. Dr. Carragher found I had 99%, 99%, 99%, & 70% blockage in 4 of my coronary arteries. Dr. Dibos did the 5 ½ hour surgery on 3/23/2021 and it was a success. I want to thank the Doctors and the entire staff for their expertise, friendliness, and quick service. I am so thankful they were there to give me a second chance to live a healthy life. Dr. Dibos and Dr. Carragher have done a wonderful job training and guiding the Cardiac nursing staff to be part of a top-notch professional unit. I highly recommend the Heart Center at Bayfront Health and Charlotte Heart and Vascular Institute if you have any heart problems.
About Dr. Joseph Carragher, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1477988897
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Largo Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carragher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carragher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carragher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carragher works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carragher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carragher.
