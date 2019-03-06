Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casadonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD
Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Casadonte works at
Dr. Casadonte's Office Locations
Pss Adolescent Medicine5881 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (727) 498-8994Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pediatric Neurology Associates4150 N Armenia Ave Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 322-7926
Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL885 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (727) 498-8994Monday8:00am - 11:45am
Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL3253 N McMullen Booth Rd Fl 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 498-8994
Pediatric Neurology Associates-St Petersburg Office625 6th Ave S Ste 405, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 498-8994
Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd # 22, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 498-8994
Pediatric Neurology Associates, PL2508 W Virginia Ave Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 878-2191
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casadonte’s level of care is unparalleled. He is a skilled, patient and caring physician. He goes above and beyond in providing care to not only his patients, but their families as well. We are extremely grateful to him for the outstanding care he has provided our son.
About Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1982632162
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casadonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casadonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casadonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casadonte has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casadonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casadonte speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Casadonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casadonte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casadonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casadonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.