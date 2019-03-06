Overview of Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD

Dr. Joseph Casadonte, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Casadonte works at Children's Orthopaedic & Scoliosis Associates, LLP in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Brandon, FL, Clearwater, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.