Overview of Dr. Joseph Casey, MD

Dr. Joseph Casey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at Surgical Oncology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.