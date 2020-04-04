Overview of Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD

Dr. Joseph Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University



Dr. Castillo works at Joseph Castillo, MD, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.