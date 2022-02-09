Overview of Dr. Joseph Catania, MD

Dr. Joseph Catania, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Catania works at New York Spine Wellness Center in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.