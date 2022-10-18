Dr. Joseph Catanzaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catanzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Catanzaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Catanzaro, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Dermatology Associates P.A.317 Tanner Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 627-8911
Dermatology Associates PA28 Medical Ridge Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-6338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always considerate of my needs and questions. Highly competent and professional. The office staff from the front desk to the professional nursing care are all helpful and professional.
About Dr. Joseph Catanzaro, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Charlotte Meml Hospital
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catanzaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catanzaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Catanzaro has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Actinic Keratosis and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catanzaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Catanzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catanzaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catanzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catanzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.