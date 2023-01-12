Dr. Cavallo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD is a Dermatologist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 575 Underhill Blvd Ste 100, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-2294
Away From Home Senior Day Care1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (516) 921-2294
Cavallo and Horlick Dermatology169 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-2294
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m now in my 4th dermatologist & omg!! I loved him from the second he walked in the door. He took the time to listen to my concerns and didn’t rush me out. Awesome personality and very sweet ! So lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Joseph Cavallo, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932212354
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Cavallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavallo has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavallo speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavallo.
