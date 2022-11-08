Overview of Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD

Dr. Joseph Centeno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Centeno works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.