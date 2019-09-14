Dr. Centofanti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD
Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|State University of New York and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Centofanti's Office Locations
University Neurology, Inc.725 Reservoir Ave Ste 308, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 944-9559
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely knowledgeable and puts me at ease with my disease. Informs me of possible treatments to improve my daily functions. Listens attentively.
About Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|State University of New York
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centofanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Centofanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centofanti has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Centofanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Centofanti speaks Italian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Centofanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centofanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centofanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centofanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.