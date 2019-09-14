Overview of Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD

Dr. Joseph Centofanti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|State University of New York and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Centofanti works at University Neurology Inc in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.