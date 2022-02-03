See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD

Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Chalal works at Personalized Orthopedics of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chalal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Personalized Orthopedics of the Palm Beaches
    6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-5888
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Drainage
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr. chalal to my friends and family. He is a highly skilled Surgeon and I feel lucky to have had him as my doctor. A.H.
    Feb 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962454082
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sydney Sports Med Institute
    Residency
    • Colum Presby Med Center
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Lafayette College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Chalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chalal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chalal works at Personalized Orthopedics of the Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chalal’s profile.

    Dr. Chalal has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

