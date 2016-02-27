Overview

Dr. Joseph Chao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Chao works at JOSEPH C CHAO, M.D. in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.