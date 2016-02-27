Dr. Joseph Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chao, MD
Dr. Joseph Chao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Joseph C Chao, M.d.525 South Dr Ste 105, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chao is goof. But the office lady's attitude is terrible.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1992891493
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chao speaks Mandarin and Minnan.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.