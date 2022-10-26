See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Joseph Chebli, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Chebli, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Chebli works at Venice Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Venice, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venice Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 208, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4078
  2. 2
    Southwest Florida Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    203 Kerneywood St, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 204-6011
  3. 3
    Southwest Florida Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    1218 Millennium Pkwy, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4886
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Very compassionate and caring, doesn't sugar coat things.
    RNY — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Chebli, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1649215435
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • State University Of New York
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Chebli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chebli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chebli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chebli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chebli has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chebli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chebli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chebli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chebli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chebli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

