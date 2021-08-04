Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD
Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
- 1 7690 Discovery Dr Unit 3400, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8990
-
2
University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr Cheng is a great neurosurgeon He is the only surgeon who has been able to help me with very complicated spine problems
About Dr. Joseph Cheng, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073697173
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.