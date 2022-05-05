Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD
Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chiara's Office Locations
North Valley ENT Associates PC3805 E Bell Rd Ste 5800, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 688-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiara?
I read the negative comments that are confusing to me as all of my experiences are exactly the opposite. Having a difficult time believing that they went to the same doctor at the same office. It seems odd that the complaints are way too similar. Never saw this in the last five years. Sour grapes or did this actually occur. My visits are always incredible, i feel well treated by his friendly staff. I do not wait more that 15 minutes ever to see him. His nurse is so kind, caring and efficient. Dr chiara is very pleasant, listens very carefully to my concern, explains my issue and the options that are available to resolve it.
About Dr. Joseph Chiara, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912113085
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
