Dr. Joseph Childs, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Childs, MD
Dr. Joseph Childs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley and South Central Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
Wesson and Mothershed Eye Center3353 N Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38804 Directions (662) 844-3555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Wesley
- South Central Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has done cataract surgery and astigmatism on me and he did a great job. And also he did laser glaucoma surgery very proud of the work he did
About Dr. Joseph Childs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508184706
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childs speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
