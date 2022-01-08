Dr. Choo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Choo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Choo, MD
Dr. Joseph Choo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Choo's Office Locations
Ohio Heart & Vascular Center11140 Montgomery Rd Ste 1300, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 792-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a wonderfully kind soul! I felt so confident that he and his staff would do their best for me.
About Dr. Joseph Choo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760468797
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choo has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.