Overview

Dr. Joseph Christiana, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Christiana works at Health Quest Medical Practice - Division of Cardiology in Kingston, NY with other offices in Saugerties, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.