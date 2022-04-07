Dr. Joseph Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chun, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Chun, MD
Dr. Joseph Chun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Chun's Office Locations
Joseph T Chun MD1934 Alcoa Hwy Ste 362, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6546
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chun did a breast reduction yrs ago for me and my granddaughter, we give him more than a 10! He was not only professional but also did a great job and we are still loving it and have both lost weight after being able to now workout!!! He is absolutely the best!!
About Dr. Joseph Chun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Plastic Surgery
